U.S. reaffirms defense ties at Memorial rite

Speaking before diplomats, military officials, veterans and guests, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Robert Ewing noted that this year marks several milestones in US-Philippine relations, including the 80th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 75th anniversary of the Mutual Defense Treaty.

“Here at the Manila American Cemetery, more than 17,000 American and Filipino servicemembers rest side by side,” Ewing said. “Much has changed in our world since they were laid to rest. But here, something essential endures. We still stand shoulder to shoulder.”