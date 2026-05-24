US envoy cites ‘ironclad alliance’ at Memorial Day rites

“Here at the Manila American Cemetery, more than 17,000 American and Filipino servicemembers rest side by side,” Ewing said. “Much has changed in our world since they were laid to rest. But here, something essential endures. We still stand shoulder to shoulder.”

Ewing pointed to the recently concluded Exercise Balikatan 2026, which involved around 17,000 troops from the Philippines, United States, Australia, Canada, France, Japan, and New Zealand, describing it as the “largest and most expansive” iteration of the joint military drills.

“Together, we reaffirm our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and to our ironclad Alliance,” he said.

The US envoy also highlighted ongoing efforts to recover missing servicemen from World War II, including current underwater operations involving the wreck of the Japanese hellship Oryoku Maru in partnership with Philippine authorities and US agencies.

Among those honored during the ceremony was Captain Willibald Bianchi, one of only three members of the Philippine Scouts to receive the Medal of Honor. Bianchi survived the Bataan Death March and multiple prisoner-of-war camps before later being declared missing during the war.

Ewing said Bianchi was positively identified in August 2025 by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and was finally reunited with his family decades after the war.

“The fallen are never forgotten, and the missing are never abandoned,” Ewing said.