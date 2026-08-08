BAGUIO CITY — Student groups in Baguio City have raised concerns over delayed class suspensions for higher education institutions following more than four consecutive days of heavy rainfall caused by weather disturbances Luis and Maymay, urging authorities to prioritize student safety and stressing that students deserve better.

The National Union of Students of the Philippines (NUSP) Cordillera said that while class suspensions were promptly announced for basic education up to senior high school, college students were left navigating hazardous travel conditions or stranded on campuses due to late announcements.

While existing policies rely on tropical cyclone wind signals and official rainfall warnings, student representatives said guidelines must also account for actual local weather conditions and the daily safety realities faced by commuters.