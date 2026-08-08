BAGUIO CITY — Student groups in Baguio City have raised concerns over delayed class suspensions for higher education institutions following more than four consecutive days of heavy rainfall caused by weather disturbances Luis and Maymay, urging authorities to prioritize student safety and stressing that students deserve better.
The National Union of Students of the Philippines (NUSP) Cordillera said that while class suspensions were promptly announced for basic education up to senior high school, college students were left navigating hazardous travel conditions or stranded on campuses due to late announcements.
While existing policies rely on tropical cyclone wind signals and official rainfall warnings, student representatives said guidelines must also account for actual local weather conditions and the daily safety realities faced by commuters.
At the University of the Philippines Baguio (UPB), a survey conducted by the University Student Council (USC) showed that 183 students were unable to return to the city due to the weather, following an earlier incident in which hundreds of faculty members, staff and students were stranded on campus after delayed suspensions.
Similarly, ongoing enrollment activities at Saint Louis University (SLU) forced students to spend additional time, money and effort traveling amid severe weather conditions.
NUSP Cordillera called on the Baguio local government, university administrators and concerned authorities to adopt more proactive decision-making on class suspensions to prevent unnecessary exposure to danger.
The group also urged tertiary institutions in Baguio to adopt pro-student and flexible learning modalities during periods of heavy rainfall to ensure the welfare of their constituents remains the highest priority.
On 7 August 2026, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong issued an executive order suspending college-level classes in the afternoon.
The City Government of Baguio also announced the closure of all city parks on 8 August 2026 as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety and allow clearing operations to proceed safely across the city.
Authorities advised the public to exercise caution and contact emergency services through 911 if needed.