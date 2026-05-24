Students warn Baguio waste system strained

The student researchers proposed four key interventions. The first is methane capture through sealed anaerobic digestion tanks, which convert organic waste into biogas for fuel and electricity while producing organic fertilizer. However, they noted high construction costs and the need for strict waste segregation to prevent contamination.

They also recommended expanding Black Soldier Fly facilities to improve organic waste processing. The students cited challenges such as energy costs for temperature control and possible community concerns over odors.

Another proposal is the installation of a leachate collection and treatment system at the city’s transfer station to prevent toxic liquid waste from contaminating groundwater and soil. However, they acknowledged limited space as a major constraint.