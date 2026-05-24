Students warn Baguio waste system strained

BAGUIO CITY — Students from Brent International School Baguio presented findings to city officials, warning that current local initiatives may be insufficient to manage the city’s present and future waste generation.
The students were invited by Mayor Benjamin Magalong through the City Environment and Parks Management Office (CEPMO), led by assistant head Marivic Empizoto, to present their research on air, water and solid waste pollution, along with environmental recommendations for the city.
The student researchers proposed four key interventions. The first is methane capture through sealed anaerobic digestion tanks, which convert organic waste into biogas for fuel and electricity while producing organic fertilizer. However, they noted high construction costs and the need for strict waste segregation to prevent contamination.
They also recommended expanding Black Soldier Fly facilities to improve organic waste processing. The students cited challenges such as energy costs for temperature control and possible community concerns over odors.
Another proposal is the installation of a leachate collection and treatment system at the city’s transfer station to prevent toxic liquid waste from contaminating groundwater and soil. However, they acknowledged limited space as a major constraint.
Their final recommendation is the implementation of a tourist eco-fee of P20 to P50 per visitor to generate sustainable funding for waste management. The group noted, however, that the proposal may face opposition from the tourism sector and legal issues on fund allocation.
The students said integrating these measures could help build a more sustainable and self-sufficient waste management system capable of handling urban growth.
They also acknowledged existing city efforts, including five materials recovery facilities, a planned centralized recovery facility, and the use of Trichoderma fungi to speed up decomposition and reduce odor.