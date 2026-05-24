Students push stronger waste solutions for ‘breathable’ Baguio

The students recently presented their findings and recommendations on air, water, and solid waste pollution to officials of the Baguio City Government after being invited by Benjamin Magalong through City Environment and Parks Management Office assistant head Marivic Empizo.

The student researchers proposed four key interventions, beginning with methane capture through sealed anaerobic digestion tanks. The process converts organic waste into biogas for fuel and electricity while also producing organic fertilizer, although the students noted it would require high construction costs and strict waste segregation to avoid contamination.

They also recommended establishing larger, climate-controlled Black Soldier Fly facilities to expand organic waste processing, citing energy costs for heating and possible community concerns over odor as operational challenges.

The group likewise advocated for a leachate collection and treatment system at the city transfer station to prevent toxic waste liquids from contaminating groundwater and soil, although they acknowledged that limited space remains a major constraint.

Their fourth proposal called for the implementation of a tourist eco-fee ranging from P20 to P50 per visitor to create a self-sustaining revenue stream for waste management. However, they noted the proposal could face opposition from the tourism sector and legal concerns regarding fund allocation.

The students stressed that integrating these strategies would help create a sustainable and self-sufficient waste management system capable of addressing urban growth.

The proposals build on several waste management programs already active or being planned in the city, including five operational materials recovery facilities, a proposed centralized recovery plant, and the use of Trichoderma fungi to accelerate decomposition and reduce odor.

The city also operates a small-scale Black Soldier Fly program for biodegradable waste, enforces a plastic ban, promotes waste segregation at source, and implements a 10-year solid waste management plan extending to 2034.

At present, the city government is also negotiating for the establishment of a waste-to-energy plant in a neighboring municipality.