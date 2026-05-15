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Google Search adds creator insights, previews

Google Search adds creator insights, previews
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Google has introduced new updates to its generative AI-powered Search features aimed at helping users discover websites, creators, and trusted sources more easily.

The company said the upgrades affect AI Mode and AI Overviews, adding tools such as inline website previews, subscription-based news links, creator discussions, and suggested follow-up topics designed to encourage deeper exploration across the web.

Google Search adds creator insights, previews
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Google said AI responses will now include links to public online discussions, forums, and social media conversations, along with added context such as creator names and community sources. The company also expanded inline links within AI-generated responses and added desktop previews showing website information before users click through. Google said the updates are part of broader efforts to improve visibility for original content and trusted sources within AI-powered search experiences.

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