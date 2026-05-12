Canva upgrades creative workflows

Canva AI 2.0 also includes Living Memory, which adapts to users’ work styles and branding preferences over time, and Object-Based Intelligence, which enables selective editing of elements without affecting the rest of a design.

The company expanded beyond design workflows with integrations for Slack, Gmail, Zoom, Notion, Google Drive, and Google Calendar, allowing Canva AI to generate meeting summaries, newsletters, sales pitches, and scheduling-based tasks automatically.

Additional tools unveiled include Canva Code 2.0 with HTML importing support, AI-powered spreadsheet generation through Sheets AI, web research automation, and Template Remix, which creates endlessly customizable templates.

Canva said its AI research division now includes more than 100 researchers developing multimodal foundation models optimized for design workflows. The company added that its proprietary AI models are significantly faster and cheaper than comparable frontier AI systems.

According to Canva, the platform now serves more than a quarter of a billion monthly users worldwide and has become one of the fastest-growing AI platforms in customer spending, citing research from venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.