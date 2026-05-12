Canva upgrades creative workflows

Canva has unveiled Canva AI 2.0, marking what the company described as its biggest evolution since launching in 2013 as it pushes deeper into AI-powered work, collaboration and content creation.
Announced during the company’s Canva Create event in Los Angeles, the new platform transforms Canva from a design-focused tool into what it calls “the system at the center of how work gets done,” powered by its expanding frontier AI lab.
The company said Canva AI 2.0 introduces conversational and agentic AI capabilities that allow users to create presentations, documents, spreadsheets, social media content and campaigns through natural language prompts.
Among the new features is Conversational Design, which allows users to describe ideas through prompts or voice dictation, with Canva AI generating editable layouts, branding, and content structures automatically.
The platform also introduces Agentic Orchestration, enabling Canva AI to coordinate multiple tools and workflows through a single conversation. The company said users can request outputs such as full marketing campaign plans, with the system automatically generating materials across formats.
Canva AI 2.0 also includes Living Memory, which adapts to users’ work styles and branding preferences over time, and Object-Based Intelligence, which enables selective editing of elements without affecting the rest of a design.
The company expanded beyond design workflows with integrations for Slack, Gmail, Zoom, Notion, Google Drive, and Google Calendar, allowing Canva AI to generate meeting summaries, newsletters, sales pitches, and scheduling-based tasks automatically.
Additional tools unveiled include Canva Code 2.0 with HTML importing support, AI-powered spreadsheet generation through Sheets AI, web research automation, and Template Remix, which creates endlessly customizable templates.
Canva said its AI research division now includes more than 100 researchers developing multimodal foundation models optimized for design workflows. The company added that its proprietary AI models are significantly faster and cheaper than comparable frontier AI systems.
According to Canva, the platform now serves more than a quarter of a billion monthly users worldwide and has become one of the fastest-growing AI platforms in customer spending, citing research from venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.