ARMY’s deep dive: Inside ‘Swimside’

Being part of ARMY has always meant more to fans than just listening to music; it’s about going back in time, experiencing different eras, and discovering aspects of oneself within BTS’s narrative.
The saying “BTS finds you when you need them most” is common among ARMY. It reflects how people often come across — or are “found” by — BTS during moments of extreme sadness, turmoil, transition, or hardship.
Through the Spotify x BTS: SWIMSIDE immersive fan experience in Manila, that connection comes to life in a way that feels both intimate and collective — like stepping into a shared memory shaped by millions. BTS heals and brings joy to their fans, ultimately changing their lives in ways both small and profound.
The DAILY TRIBUNE saw firsthand how the experience transforms fandom into something tangible — something you can walk through, hear and feel — during an exclusive preview held prior to its official opening from 1 to 3 May. The timing is especially meaningful for Filipino ARMY. The event feels almost like a prelude to BTS’s anticipated 2027 return to Manila — an early gathering before a much larger homecoming.
The experience begins even before entering the main room, drawing inspiration from the creative and emotional journey depicted in Arirang. This comeback era carries deeper cultural significance, rooted in the spirit of the traditional Korean folk song Arirang, a symbol of resilience, longing, and unity. BTS reimagines Arirang as a reflection of their own journey — their years of growth, separation, reconciliation and global influence — rather than merely a legacy. For ARMY, it represents a return that is both historic and intimate, bridging past and present while reinforcing BTS’s identity as artists who never lose sight of their roots.
Through Spotify’s in-app BTS Music Quiz, fans are invited to revisit defining milestones in the group’s career. It’s not just a test of knowledge; it’s a quiet nod to the eras that shaped ARMY, the lyrics that comforted them, and the moments that turned casual listeners into lifelong fans.
Inside SWIMSIDE, the journey unfolds like a carefully mapped narrative.
At Dockside, fans gather at the starting point of it all. With the Spotify Lighthouse serving as a symbolic beacon, the space sets the tone — an invitation to “set sail” into BTS’s world. There’s a quiet thrill in the air, the kind only ARMY can truly understand, as each person prepares to dive deeper.
The Wave Room offers a more visual immersion. Beneath soft, oceanic lighting, fans enter a photo zone designed to reflect the fluid, dreamlike themes of BTS’s artistry. It’s where creativity meets memory-making, with every snapshot becoming a personal keepsake.
Further along, the Deep Dive Stream becomes a shared sanctuary. Here, fans gather for an immersive watch party featuring BTS music videos and performances from SWIMSIDE New York. There’s something uniquely powerful about experiencing these moments in a room full of people who feel the same way — every beat, lyric, and frame understood without explanation.
Energy rises again at the Fan Chant Lighthouse, where voices unite in unison. It’s loud, unapologetic, and filled with pride — fans singing, chanting, and celebrating the bond that defines ARMY culture. In this space, the distance between artist and fan feels almost nonexistent.
Of course, no journey is complete without a moment to pause. The Sound Wave Bar offers exactly that — a place to unwind with a specialty drink earned by completing the BTS Music Quiz. It’s a small but meaningful reward, reinforcing the idea that being part of ARMY has always been about participation, passion, and presence.
Finally, the experience concludes at the ARMY SWIM Club Supplies area, where fans “return to land.” Here, they can take home exclusive Spotify x BTS SWIMSIDE merchandise — but only after sharing their journey online using #SpotifyBTSSWIMSIDEManila. It’s a fitting ending: a reminder that the BTS experience doesn’t stop at the venue; it continues in every post, every story, and every memory shared across the fandom.
Seen through the eyes of both a fan and a member of the media, SWIMSIDE Manila doesn’t just showcase BTS — it reflects ARMY itself. Thoughtful, immersive, and deeply emotional, it captures what it means to belong to a fandom that has grown alongside the artists they love.
With BTS’s much-anticipated return to Manila in 2027 on the horizon, the message feels even clearer: this is not just a comeback — it’s a continuation of a story ARMY has always been part of.
And yes, the Kings of K-pop are back.