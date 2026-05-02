ARMY’s deep dive: Inside ‘Swimside’

The Wave Room offers a more visual immersion. Beneath soft, oceanic lighting, fans enter a photo zone designed to reflect the fluid, dreamlike themes of BTS’s artistry. It’s where creativity meets memory-making, with every snapshot becoming a personal keepsake.

Further along, the Deep Dive Stream becomes a shared sanctuary. Here, fans gather for an immersive watch party featuring BTS music videos and performances from SWIMSIDE New York. There’s something uniquely powerful about experiencing these moments in a room full of people who feel the same way — every beat, lyric, and frame understood without explanation.

Energy rises again at the Fan Chant Lighthouse, where voices unite in unison. It’s loud, unapologetic, and filled with pride — fans singing, chanting, and celebrating the bond that defines ARMY culture. In this space, the distance between artist and fan feels almost nonexistent.

Of course, no journey is complete without a moment to pause. The Sound Wave Bar offers exactly that — a place to unwind with a specialty drink earned by completing the BTS Music Quiz. It’s a small but meaningful reward, reinforcing the idea that being part of ARMY has always been about participation, passion, and presence.

Finally, the experience concludes at the ARMY SWIM Club Supplies area, where fans “return to land.” Here, they can take home exclusive Spotify x BTS SWIMSIDE merchandise — but only after sharing their journey online using #SpotifyBTSSWIMSIDEManila. It’s a fitting ending: a reminder that the BTS experience doesn’t stop at the venue; it continues in every post, every story, and every memory shared across the fandom.

Seen through the eyes of both a fan and a member of the media, SWIMSIDE Manila doesn’t just showcase BTS — it reflects ARMY itself. Thoughtful, immersive, and deeply emotional, it captures what it means to belong to a fandom that has grown alongside the artists they love.

With BTS’s much-anticipated return to Manila in 2027 on the horizon, the message feels even clearer: this is not just a comeback — it’s a continuation of a story ARMY has always been part of.

And yes, the Kings of K-pop are back.