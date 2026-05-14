Indigenous music group demands AI-generated tracks

“The mission of the group is social and cultural in nature,” DKK said in a statement, citing the contrast between the band’s motives and the profit-driven nature of the unauthorized uploader.

The organization is demanding that “AI SALIDUMMAY” immediately take down the content, clarifying that no official discussions or agreements have taken place between the band and the entity behind the AI account.

Until the content is removed, DKK is calling on the public to support the original versions of Salidummay’s songs and report the unauthorized remixes.

The group cited that while most of their authentic work is available on YouTube, their 1987 self-titled album is their only official release currently on Spotify.