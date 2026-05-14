Indigenous music group demands AI-generated tracks

BAGUIO CITY — A Cordilleran cultural organization is demanding the removal of several songs from Spotify, alleging that generative artificial intelligence (AI) was used to remix and monetize indigenous music without permission.
Dap-ayan ti Kultura iti Kordilyera (DKK) reported that original tracks by the musical group Salidummay — including “Danum” (Water), “Pagay” (Rice plant), and “Balay” (Home) — were uploaded to the streaming platform under a profile named “AI SALIDUMMAY.”
The organization said the uploads were made without the consent of the original creators, allowing the unauthorized profile to profit from the group’s intellectual and cultural property.
DKK stressed that Salidummay’s music is rooted in the preservation of cultural heritage and the defense of ancestral lands rather than commercial gain.
The group expressed concern that the presence of these AI-generated tracks on major streaming platforms leads to the commercialization of Cordilleran culture.
“The mission of the group is social and cultural in nature,” DKK said in a statement, citing the contrast between the band’s motives and the profit-driven nature of the unauthorized uploader.
The organization is demanding that “AI SALIDUMMAY” immediately take down the content, clarifying that no official discussions or agreements have taken place between the band and the entity behind the AI account.
Until the content is removed, DKK is calling on the public to support the original versions of Salidummay’s songs and report the unauthorized remixes.
The group cited that while most of their authentic work is available on YouTube, their 1987 self-titled album is their only official release currently on Spotify.