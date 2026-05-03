DSWD extends aid to families affected by Mayon unrest

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has extended support to Bicolano families affected by the recent activity of Mayon Volcano.

DSWD Field Office 5 (Bicol Region) distributed 59,153 family food packs (FFPs), as well as hot meals and hygiene kits, to displaced residents in Tabaco City, Camalig, and Malilipot in Albay province.

“We are coordinating with non-government organizations and local government units affected by the Mayon Volcano unrest. The agency has already distributed food and non-food items, and we have also deployed our Mobile Kitchen to provide hot meals to our affected fellow citizens,” Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said on Sunday.