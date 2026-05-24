‘HOOK UP’: HIV/AIDS conversations through theater

“HIV does not always have to be depressing.”

As the Philippines faces what the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNAIDS (Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS) describe as the “fastest-growing HIV surge in the Asia-Pacific region,” HOOK UP The Musical uses theater to open conversations on HIV/AIDS, stigma, sexuality and human connection.

The 2025 Cebu-based pop musical, written and directed by Jude Gitamondoc, returns in June 2026 with a story centered on hookup culture, online dating, stigma and HIV/AIDS awareness.

According to WHO, at least 57 Filipinos are diagnosed with HIV infection every day, while new infections in the country have risen by 550 percent from 2010 to 2024.