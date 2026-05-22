Focus on real problem — HIV

What makes Oman’s policy understandable is it has a lower HIV prevalence rate than the Philippines. International estimates place adult HIV prevalence in Oman at about 0.1 percent. In the Philippines, the figure is roughly 0.3 percent — three times higher. Obviously, Oman wants to keep the disease out.

More alarming is the direction of travel.

According to the Department of Health, the Philippines recorded 4,633 new HIV cases in the first quarter of 2026 alone. That translates to about 51 new diagnoses every day.

Ninety-five percent of the new cases involved males. Nearly half were aged 25 to 34, while 31 percent were between 15 and 24.

Let that sink in. Almost eight of every 10 new infections involved Filipinos younger than 35.

The National Capital Region recorded 989 new cases, followed by Calabarzon with 808 and Central Luzon with 551. Sexual contact accounted for 91 percent of the new infections, with transmission among males who have sex with males being the dominant mode.

The Philippines has now recorded 168,079 HIV cases since the first documented infection in 1984. More troubling still, nearly one-quarter of newly diagnosed patients were already suffering from advanced HIV disease when they sought treatment.

That should be the real scandal.

While politicians exchange diplomatic notes and social media warriors rail against perceived slights, the virus continues its relentless march through the country’s young population. The uncomfortable truth is that Oman is not the Philippines’ HIV problem.

The Philippines is.

Sometimes the loudest protests are directed outward because looking inward is far less comfortable. Oman merely checks passports. The numbers reveal something far more disturbing about what is happening at home.

The solution is hardly mysterious. Countries that have successfully curbed HIV infections invested heavily in comprehensive sex education, widespread testing, easy access to condoms, aggressive promotion of pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, and the rapid initiation of antiretroviral therapy after diagnosis.

They treated HIV not as a moral failing but as a public health challenge.

The Philippines must do the same. Less stigma, more science. Fewer taboos, more treatment. Fewer speeches, more prevention.

The real question is not why Oman demands an HIV certificate.

The real question is why a country facing one of the fastest-growing HIV epidemics in Asia is still arguing about the messenger instead of confronting the message.