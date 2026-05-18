Swipe right on Cebu’s 'HOOK UP The Musical' comeback

Theater fans in Cebu are about to reconnect with one of the city’s most talked-about original productions. After earning critical praise and stirring conversations during its first run, HOOK UP The Musical is officially returning for a one-night-only restaging at Sky Hall Seaside Cebu on 13 June.
Written and directed by acclaimed Cebuano artist Jude Gitamondoc, the musical comes back with a larger-scale production and a contemporary pop-driven score. The show aims to spark discussions about love, intimacy, and human connection in the digital era.
The musical follows Tim, known online as #TimidTim, as he navigates the chaotic and emotionally charged world of the gay dating app “Hooked.” His life changes after matching with the mysterious #IAmAnonymous, who reveals that he is living with HIV.
Through a mix of monologues and interconnected vignettes, the production explores identity, safe sex, vulnerability, and the realities faced by the queer community in the Philippines today. Blending humor with emotional depth, the musical mirrors the many personalities and experiences found in modern online dating culture.
Returning to reprise their roles are Shim Dagatan and Paul Pablo as #TimidTim, alongside Jan Echavarria and Grant Bacaltos as #IAmAnonymous. Their performances helped make the original staging a standout among Cebu’s contemporary theater productions.
Gitamondoc shared that the themes explored in the show remain deeply relevant, especially in a time when digital interactions increasingly shape relationships and personal connections.
The 13 June restaging at Sky Hall Seaside Cebu will feature three distinct performances to accommodate different audiences.
The day will kick off with a student matinee at 1:00 PM, followed by a regular performance at 4:30 PM, and will conclude with a grand gala show at 8:00 PM.
Prospective viewers should be aware that due to mature themes, strong language, and stylized adult situations, the production is strictly for audiences aged 16 and above.
For those ready to dive into this digital-age drama, tickets are available through Ticket2Me. Fans can also follow Kadasig Entertainment Production on social media for updates, announcements, and behind-the-scenes content.