Swipe right on Cebu’s 'HOOK UP The Musical' comeback

The story behind the swipe

The musical follows Tim, known online as #TimidTim, as he navigates the chaotic and emotionally charged world of the gay dating app “Hooked.” His life changes after matching with the mysterious #IAmAnonymous, who reveals that he is living with HIV.

Through a mix of monologues and interconnected vignettes, the production explores identity, safe sex, vulnerability, and the realities faced by the queer community in the Philippines today. Blending humor with emotional depth, the musical mirrors the many personalities and experiences found in modern online dating culture.

Original cast returns

Returning to reprise their roles are Shim Dagatan and Paul Pablo as #TimidTim, alongside Jan Echavarria and Grant Bacaltos as #IAmAnonymous. Their performances helped make the original staging a standout among Cebu’s contemporary theater productions.

Gitamondoc shared that the themes explored in the show remain deeply relevant, especially in a time when digital interactions increasingly shape relationships and personal connections.