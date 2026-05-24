From dynasty to legacy

‘We, Not Me’

His bond with the Philippines began unexpectedly in 1987 as he traveled with the Los Angeles Jaguars in the PBA/IBA World Challenge Cup.

Chambers admitted that he never would have thought that winning the slam dunk contest over Barangay Ginebra import Billy Ray Bates during a side event of the tourney featuring the Jaguars and the top three teams in the All-Filipino Conference would turn out to be a crucial step in his basketball career.

“I never imagined visiting the Philippines. Back when I was in high school and college, I didn’t even know much about the country,” Chambers said.

“I ended up winning the Slam Dunk Contest against Billy Ray Bates. That moment became my claim to fame. After that, everything just flowed naturally.”

“I knew right away that this was where I wanted to play basketball. It was love at first sight.”

The relationship between Chambers and Filipino basketball only deepened through the years as he became the face of Alaska’s dynasty under Tim Cone.

Alongside the likes of Johnny Abarrientos and Jojo Lastimosa, they won championships, built one of the league’s greatest dynasties, and delivered the franchise’s historic Grand Slam in 1996.

Looking back, however, Chambers does not define that era through trophies or statistics.

“Brotherhood,” Chambers said as he recalled the bonds he made during his Alaska days.

“I got to play with guys I truly considered brothers. We had coaches, management, and owners who believed in us and allowed us to be ourselves.”

He also made a conscious effort to become more than a foreign reinforcement passing through.

“I also immersed myself in Filipino culture,” said Chambers, who is now being compared to another resident import in Justin Brownlee of Barangay Ginebra San Miguel.

“Sometimes foreign players come here without truly embracing the culture. I made an effort to understand how Filipinos live and appreciate both the good and challenging aspects of life here.”

His reward has been enduring affection from basketball fans who still recognize him decades later.

“At the end of the day, Filipinos love basketball. They appreciate people who respect the country, stay humble, and do things the right way.”

“If you win with honor and respect, people remember you forever.”

Those lessons continue to guide his coaching philosophy at FEU.

Coach Sean

After working as a principal at a middle school in Sacramento, Chambers returned to Manila in 2023 to rebuild one of the most tradition-rich programs in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines, FEU, and the adjustment required patience.

He said the learning curve was steep because everyone was new to the process.

“The first year was about getting to know everything and understanding the system. Everyone was new in my first year, including me,” Chambers said.

“Going into Year Two, we became more solid and did some really good things.”

Chambers had some roadblocks during his FEU stint, particularly the departure of UAAP Season 87 Rookie of the Year Veejay Pre.

But the American mentor leaned on FEU’s rich high school basketball program, where stars like Kirby Mongcopa, Cabs Cabonilla and reigning Most Valuable Player Janrey Pasaol helped the Tamaraws slowly build a contending squad.

“The Veejay situation was painful for all of us when it happened. We were sad to see him leave, and we’ve always been transparent about that. But because of that experience, we became stronger,” Chambers said.

“A coach once told me that pain can sometimes bring out the best in you. It pushed us to become a better unit, strengthen our relationships, and make sure our players wanted to stay. We learned from it. At the end of the day, look where we are now.”

Now entering his third campaign, Chambers believes the Tamaraws are finally positioned to compete with the UAAP elite as they host Season 89 this year.

“We pretty much have our whole roster back,” Chambers said.

“We’re trying to incorporate them into a core group of nine or 10 players who were already with us last year.”

Also on the sidelines with Cone in Gilas, Chambers is thankful he is working with his former Alaska mentor in a different capacity.

“It’s been an honor. We already had a great relationship when I was playing, and now that we’re coaching together, everything feels seamless because we know each other so well,” Chambers said.

“Coach Tim puts tremendous pressure on himself because he wants to succeed for the country. Sometimes I’m the one reminding him to enjoy the journey. Yes, we want to win, and the expectations are huge, but we also have to appreciate the experience and stay positive regardless of the outcome.”

Chambers is no longer the explosive import soaring above defenders or leading championship parades through Manila, but a coach shaping future stars, a mentor guiding national team hopefuls, and a basketball lifer determined to give back to the country that embraced him more than three decades ago.

His story of loyalty and grit shows everybody how men who do things the right way can thrive long after their playing days are over.