Ramos chases red-hot Green

For the second straight day, the $100,000 championship saw a shake-up at the top, with Green seizing control after a brilliant course-record-tying 64, highlighted by an eagle and six birdies.

At 14-under, Green leads Italy’s Michele Ortolani by one shot, with England’s Thomas Plumb another stroke back at 12-under. Su Ching-Hung of Chinese Taipei and Franco Scorzato of Argentina are tied at 11-under, keeping the title race tightly packed heading into the finale.

Ramos in the mix

Coming off a playoff defeat in Malaysia, Ramos heads into the final round carrying both momentum and belief, as well as the pressure of chasing down the leader in a stacked leaderboard battle.

“I feel a little bit more experienced now being in contention in these events. I’m just more excited and very happy to be continuing,” he said.

Ramos felt his putting held up well overall, despite a costly three-putt bogey on the 11th.

“I’m just trying to hit my putts as solid as I can. Because if you hit it a little bit off-center, that’s where it kind of snaps right away,” he said.

With one round left, Ramos remains within striking distance — but will need a flawless, aggressive finish to keep his title hopes alive.

Red-hot Green

Green wasted no time taking control, draining a 20-foot eagle putt on the ninth hole to reach the turn in a scorching 5-under 31. He kept the momentum going on the back nine, adding three more birdies — including a late burst of back-to-back gains coming home — to seize the clubhouse lead.

“I really went out there and I just played golf, really,” he said nonchalantly. “I didn’t do anything special. I was just finding fairways, hitting greens and fortunately making some putts.”

Now firmly in command, Green admitted even he has lost track of the last time he found himself in this position.

“I’m just going to go out there and do the best that I can do. It’s a new day. There’s a lot of golf to be played still,” he said.

Big chase pack

Lurking quietly in the shadows is Ortolani who had eight birdies against a lone bogey for a 65. He has made only two bogeys in the last 36 holes.

Ortolani is not new to winning. He made his breakthrough two years ago at the OpenTrofeo National Championship.

After a lackluster 74 in the second round, Plumb stormed back into contention with a 66, two strokes shy off his opening round. He did not make a single bogey while firing an eagle and four birdies.

Scorzato, the overnight leader, led much for most of the day until he double-bogeyed 16 and bogeyed 17 to settle for 71 and a tie with Su who had a second-straight 70.

Joining Ramos at 10-under were Malaysian Marcus Lim (68) and Australian Darcy Brereton (69).

Japanese Naoki Sekito was at 9-under following a 72.

How the other Filipinos fared

Veteran Angelo Que emerged as the next-best Filipino at 7-under after carding a 69.

Art Arbole also shot a 69 to move to 5-under, while Rupert Zaragosa and amateur Shinichi Suzuki remained at 4-underafter matching rounds of 72. Joining them at 4-under were Clyde Mondilla, who fired a 69, and Keanu Jahns, who charged with a 68.

Adding extra significance to the final round, the top two Filipino finishers will earn exemptions into the Philippine Open presented by International Series in November at Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club.

Further down the leaderboard, Enrico Gallardo (72), Russel Bautista (72), Reymon Jaraula (70) and Jeff Lumbo (69) were tied at 3-under. Fidel Concepcion slipped to 2-under after a 73, while James Ryan Lam (73) and amateur Rico Daniel See (73) were at 1-under. Randy Gallarde rounded out the Filipino contingent at even-par following a 74.