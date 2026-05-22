Chambers likes FEU’s chances

Far Eastern University (FEU) believes it has a core that can contend against the best squads in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

Tamaraws head coach Sean Chambers believes his squad, led by reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP) Janrey Pasaol and Jorick Bautista, has the depth it needs to take on against powerhouses such as University of the Philippines (UP) and defending champion De La Salle University when they host Season 89.

FEU is coming off a 83-58 win over Gilas Pilipinas Youth last Monday in the Filoil Preseason Cup with Kirby Mongcopa leading the way with 13 points.