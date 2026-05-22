Chambers likes FEU’s chances

Far Eastern University (FEU) believes it has a core that can contend against the best squads in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).
Tamaraws head coach Sean Chambers believes his squad, led by reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP) Janrey Pasaol and Jorick Bautista, has the depth it needs to take on against powerhouses such as University of the Philippines (UP) and defending champion De La Salle University when they host Season 89.
FEU is coming off a 83-58 win over Gilas Pilipinas Youth last Monday in the Filoil Preseason Cup with Kirby Mongcopa leading the way with 13 points.
“Before, teams like La Salle and UP had so many five-star recruits throughout their rosters. Now, we feel like we can go 12 or even 13 players deep,” Chambers told DAILY TRIBUNE.
“In my first year, I sometimes only played eight players. Last season, guys like Mo Konateh, Janrey, and Jorick Bautista logged heavy minutes. Now we have quality depth, which allows those players to perform at their best without worrying about fatigue.”
FEU came close to entering the Final Four in Season 88 but it fell short, ending its campaign with a7-7 win-loss record.
But the Tamaraws struck gold in recruitment as they secured UAAP juniors MVP and Baby Tamaraw Cabs Cabonilla and Marc Burgos as well as 6-foot-7 Fil-Am forward Elias Gish.