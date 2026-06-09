FFCCCII honors Belmonte, backs Manila, Pasay projects

At a gathering organized by the FFCCCII at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, attended by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, government officials, diplomats and business leaders, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte received the FFCCCII–Angelo King Foundation, Inc. Exemplar City Mayor Award 2026 for her leadership, governance and public service initiatives.

The award recognizes city mayors based on standards that include integrity in governance, transparency and accountability in the use of public funds, promotion of a business-friendly environment, and effective implementation of development programs in education, health and social services.

Belmonte thanked the organization for the recognition and vowed to continue pursuing good governance in the country's largest city.

“No matter how tired and weary I am. No matter how long the day stretches. At the end of each one, I am grateful for this opportunity of a lifetime. I know not everyone gets this lucky,” Belmonte said.

FFCCCII also extended support to local government initiatives by turning over a P1-million sponsorship grant for the Manila Day Project of the City of Manila, which was received by Manila Mayor Isko Moreno. Another P1-million sponsorship grant was awarded to the Pasay City government and received by Angelica Roa Yu, Executive Assistant for Social Services, on behalf of Mayor Imelda “Emi” Calixto-Rubiano.

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, one of the event’s guest speakers, emphasized the importance of maintaining constructive relations with all nations while prioritizing national interests.

“It's not about being pro US or pro China. It's about being pro Philippines and saying all of them should be our friends, we should not have enemies,” Cayetano said.

The gathering commemorated the Philippines’ 127th Independence Day and more than four decades of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and China, while promoting cooperation in trade, education, culture and development.