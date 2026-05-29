Ramos gets off to solid start

Sean Jean Ramos birdied back-to-back holes starting the 15th to salvage a one-under-par 71 in the am green IGPL Morocco Rising Stars 2026 at Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Filipino sits tied for 27th, five shots off the pace.

Ramos started strong with a birdie, but dropped shots on holes 5 and 6. He recovered with a birdie on the par-5 7th to turn at even par. A bogey on the 11th pushed him back to one-over before closing with consecutive birdies from the 15th to finish under par.

Carl Jano Corpus, the other Filipino in the field, opened with a 75 in a roller-coaster round highlighted by a double bogey late in his round.