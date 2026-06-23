Hope. Despair. Drama: Close calls define Pinoy campaign at Luisita

Fifteen Filipino golfers made it through a demanding week at the BingoPlus Philippine ADT Open, but when the final putts dropped at Luisita Golf and Country Club, it was Italy’s Michele Ortolani who stood tallest — steady, patient and unshaken under pressure as the leaderboard tightened behind him. ICC warns Duterte lawyers over media comments PAGE 6 Ortolani’s victory was not built on a single explosive round, but on control.
Over the final 54 holes, he hardly blinked, making only three bogeys while keeping his card clean enough to stay ahead of a charging field. He finished at 16-under after four rounds in the 60s, and when the tournament reached its tense closing stretch, it was his three back-nine birdies that ultimately broke the chase of Chinese Taipei’s Su Ching-Hung, who finished just one shot short.
But the deeper story of the week was not only about who won — it was about who nearly broke through.
For the Filipino contingent, the tournament carried weight beyond rankings. With Asian Tour cards, national pride, and career-defining opportunities on the line, every round felt like a step toward something bigger — or a missed chance that lingered longer than usual.
Sean Ramos, just 22 and still searching for a full return to the Asian Tour, carried much of that expectation on his shoulders. He began the final round four shots back, but for a brief, electric moment on the 12th hole, he was in the hunt — his birdie pulling him within one shot of the lead. The possibility of a home victory suddenly felt real.
Then came the turn.
Back-to-back bogeys on 13 and 17 unraveled the momentum, each mistake landing heavier than the last as the leaderboard slipped away. By the time it was over, Ramos had settled for a share of fifth at 11-under — painfully close, yet still the best Filipino finish of the week. The result, however, carried a silver lining: a ticket to the upcoming BingoPlus Philippine Open at Manila Southwoods and a crucial rise to No. 9 in the ADT Order of Merit, where a top-10 finish at season’s end means an Asian Tour card.
If Ramos represents the future under pressure, Angelo Que represents the enduring present.
At 47, Que once again showed flashes of the champion who has long carried Philippine golf on the international stage. His Saturday surge — five birdies in 13 holes — hinted at a vintage comeback. For a while, it looked like he might author one more signature charge. But the closing stretch bit back, and consecutive bogeys from 17 ended the push. He finished tied eighth at 10-under, laughing off the stumble with a simple line: “I ran out of steam.”
Behind them, Del Monte’s Clyde Mondilla quietly assembled his own strong finish, closing with a 68 to share 11th at 8-under and secure his place in the Philippine Open field.
The week itself had already been shaped by conditions that refused to cooperate. Heavy rains before the tournament softened Luisita’s fairways, turning shot selection into a constant calculation. Organizers had to enforce lift, clean, and replace rules — small adjustments that changed the rhythm of play and added another layer of unpredictability to an already tight contest.
Even amid the pressure, Asian Development Tour general manager Ken Kudo saw something bigger unfolding: a rising standard among Filipino golfers. Amateurs Rico Daniel See and Shinichi Suzuki both made the cut and completed all four rounds — rare in a field this deep, and rarer still given their status.
“To be competing at this level and making the cut for the amateurs is incredible,” Kudo said, noting that they were not just surviving but competing.
See finished at 4-under after a closing 69, while Suzuki ended at even par — proof that the gap between amateur promise and professional execution is narrowing fast.
Kudo also pointed to the role of tournament sponsor BingoPlus, whose support helped bring the event together and raised the stakes with a $100,000 purse.
“A big warm thank you from the ADT,” he said. “It means a tremendous amount to us and to the players. The support that we received from BingoPlus by creating this tournament for the prize purse of $100,000 here in the Philippines goes a long way for the livelihood of the players, but also for them to be able to chase their dreams.”
In the end, Ortolani lifted the trophy, but the louder storyline lingered elsewhere: in Ramos’ near-miss, Que’s late-career resilience, and the quiet emergence of young Filipino players learning to survive — and eventually contend — on the same stage.
Because in tournaments like this, winning is only one version of progress. The other is learning how close you already are.