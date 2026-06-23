Hope. Despair. Drama: Close calls define Pinoy campaign at Luisita

Fifteen Filipino golfers made it through a demanding week at the BingoPlus Philippine ADT Open, but when the final putts dropped at Luisita Golf and Country Club, it was Italy’s Michele Ortolani who stood tallest — steady, patient and unshaken under pressure as the leaderboard tightened behind him. ICC warns Duterte lawyers over media comments PAGE 6 Ortolani’s victory was not built on a single explosive round, but on control.

Over the final 54 holes, he hardly blinked, making only three bogeys while keeping his card clean enough to stay ahead of a charging field. He finished at 16-under after four rounds in the 60s, and when the tournament reached its tense closing stretch, it was his three back-nine birdies that ultimately broke the chase of Chinese Taipei’s Su Ching-Hung, who finished just one shot short.

But the deeper story of the week was not only about who won — it was about who nearly broke through.