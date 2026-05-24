BI to strengthen Siargao presence amid rising foreign violators

The BI chief said the Philippines remains open to legitimate tourists, investors, students, and foreign residents who comply with Philippine laws and respect local communities.

He stressed, however, that foreign nationals found violating immigration laws or threatening public order would face sanctions, including possible deportation and blacklisting.

“This should serve as a clear warning to foreign nationals who intend to abuse our hospitality, violate our laws, or disrespect our communities — the Philippines will not hesitate to enforce its immigration laws and take necessary action against offenders,” Viado said.

As part of the bureau’s response, Viado announced plans to strengthen the BI’s local immigration office in Siargao to improve monitoring and speed up responses to complaints involving foreign nationals.

The bureau also plans to enhance coordination with local government units and law enforcement agencies through direct reporting systems, joint operations, information-sharing, and community-based monitoring efforts.

Viado said the BI would also conduct training and capability-building activities with local governments and partner agencies to improve awareness and enforcement of immigration laws and strengthen coordination in handling immigration-related concerns.

He emphasized that immigration enforcement would be based on violations and conduct, not on nationality, race, or religion, adding that most foreign visitors continue to contribute positively to local communities and the economy.

The initiative forms part of the bureau’s broader efforts to strengthen immigration enforcement, border security, inter-agency coordination, and public service modernization, according to Viado.

“Our objective is simple: to protect our communities, uphold the rule of law, and ensure that the Philippines remains a safe, respected, and welcoming destination for responsible visitors,” he said.