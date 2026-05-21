BI arrests 28 foreigners in raids vs illegal workers, mining operations

“Foreign nationals who abuse the privilege of staying in the Philippines by engaging in illegal business, environmental destruction, and other unlawful activities will be arrested and deported,” Viado said.

The biggest operation took place on 22 April in Pantukan, Davao de Oro and Tagum City, Davao del Norte, where BI operatives arrested 20 Chinese nationals allegedly involved in illegal mining activities.

According to the BI, 16 Chinese nationals were apprehended at an alleged mining site in Barangay Napnapan, while four others were arrested at a warehouse and loading site in Barangay Apokon.

The operation was carried out by personnel from the BI’s Regional Intelligence Operations Unit-Mindanao and Intelligence Division Main, with assistance from military intelligence units.

Authorities said the foreigners were allegedly working without proper visas and were later tagged as undesirable aliens after operatives recovered explosive components, including ammonium nitrate, dynamites, blasting caps, and detonators.

Dried seahorses, considered protected wildlife species under Philippine environmental laws, were also reportedly seized during the operation.

Meanwhile, six other foreign nationals, including four Chinese nationals and two Bangladeshi nationals, were arrested on 7 May during an operation at a mall in Baclaran, Pasay City.

BI intelligence agents said the foreigners were allegedly engaged in retail trade activities despite holding visas inconsistent with their actual work in the country.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the Southern Police District.

In a separate operation on 8 May, BI agents arrested a 66-year-old Pakistani national identified as Ahmed Mushtaq at a residence in Barangay Tabun, Mabalacat City, Pampanga.

Authorities said Mushtaq failed to present a passport or any immigration documents and admitted being the subject of a BI mission order.

He was arrested for overstaying and being undocumented.

The BI said all arrested foreign nationals are now facing charges for violating Philippine immigration laws and will remain under BI custody pending deportation proceedings.