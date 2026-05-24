ACMobility, RLC build EV charging network

ACMobility has partnered with Robinsons Land Corp. to install electric vehicle charging stations in several Robinsons Land properties across the country starting this year.

The rollout forms part of GoCharge, Robinsons Land’s EV charging program. ACMobility will provide charging infrastructure across the developer’s residential buildings, offices, hotels and estates.

The companies plan to build more than 200 charge points in Robinsons Land properties. The sites will cover Metro Manila, Tagaytay and key areas in Tuguegarao, Tarlac, Bicol, Palawan, Bacolod, Cebu and Iloilo.

ACMobility chief executive officer Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala said the partnership comes as more Filipinos show interest in shifting to electric vehicles.

“There is clear intent among Filipinos to shift to EVs. This is why at ACMobility, we’re hard at work building the Philippine EV Spine. With more charging points available from Pagudpud in the north to Pagadian in the south, we will enable worry-free EV-powered drives,” Zobel de Ayala said.

Robinsons Land president and chief executive officer Mybelle V. Aragon-GoBio said the partnership supports the company’s effort to make its developments more responsive to changing community needs.

“Through GoCharge and our partnership with ACMobility, we are helping make sustainable mobility more practical and within reach while creating long-term value across our properties,” Aragon-GoBio said.

ACMobility said the agreement is its first major collaboration with a mixed-use developer on a nationwide scale.

The company said the partnership supports its Philippine EV Spine program, which aims to make charging more available to EV users in more parts of the country.

As of April 2026, ACMobility has built EV charging infrastructure in more than 200 locations nationwide.