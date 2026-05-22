Tuaño named Western Visayas police chief

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño has been designated director of Police Regional Office 6 (Western Visayas).
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Friday also announced the reassignment of six other senior police officials as part of the latest organizational reshuffle.
A member of Philippine National Police Academy Class 1995, Tuaño was appointed head of the Public Information Office in January. He will replace Brig. Gen. Josefino Ligan, who was reassigned as deputy director for operations.
Maj. Gen. Wilson Lopez of the Directorate for Intelligence will assume the post of deputy chief for operations, replacing Lt. Gen. Edgar Allan Okubo, who retired Thursday.
Brig. Gen. Arnold Ardiente, regional director of PRO-12 (SOCCSKSARGEN), was designated acting director of the Directorate for Intelligence. Brig. Gen. Edwin Belles was named acting director of the Anti-Kidnapping Group, while Brig. Gen. Alan Manibog will serve as acting regional director of PRO-12.