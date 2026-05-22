Tuaño named Western Visayas police chief

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño has been designated director of Police Regional Office 6 (Western Visayas).

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Friday also announced the reassignment of six other senior police officials as part of the latest organizational reshuffle.

A member of Philippine National Police Academy Class 1995, Tuaño was appointed head of the Public Information Office in January. He will replace Brig. Gen. Josefino Ligan, who was reassigned as deputy director for operations.