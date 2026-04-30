11 PRO1 cops relieved over underperformance

In Special Order No. NHQ-SO-URA-2026-3918 dated 27 April, those relieved include PRO1 intelligence chief Lt. Col. Norman Rañon; Lt. Col. Arvin Jacob, chief of the provincial intelligence division; and Lt. Col. Arbel Mercullo, director of the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office.

Also relieved were police chiefs in Pangasinan: Lt. Col. Zaldy Fuentes (San Carlos City); Lt. Col. Jessie Balinang (Urdaneta City); Lt. Col. Quintin Casabar Jr. (Calasiao); Maj. Noel Cabacungan (Rosales); Maj. Ramsey Ganaban (Laoac); Maj. Peter Paul Sison (Manaoag); Capt. Benedict Espinoza (Mapandan); and Capt. Christopher Nacional (Infanta).

Tuaño said the officers have been reassigned to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit at Camp Crame while undergoing administrative investigation.

“Nagkulang sa operational targets nila kaugnay sa nasabing usapin,” he said.

He added that PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has directed regional directors to conduct operational and administrative reviews of police units to ensure compliance with performance standards.