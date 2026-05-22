Hybrid havoc

Montreal, Canada (AFP) — Fernando Alonso on Thursday joined the throng of critics of Formula One’s hybrid “new era” and accused the sport of wasting a decade in a move that has seen the disappearance of “pure racing.”

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, the two-time world champion, now with the struggling and underpowered Aston Martin team, accused F1 of pushing hybrid technology at the expense of the sport’s traditional raw power appeal.

In hitting out at the controversial “new era” formula introduced this year, which has frustrated drivers who have to manage power loads in cars using a 50-50 split engine power and electric power, he has joined four-time world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull and others.