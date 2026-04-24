POWER FIX: F1 tweaks rules after Verstappen backlash

Four-time world champion Verstappen called the new style of racing “a joke” after the Chinese Grand Prix and hinted he would take a break from F1 in 2027 unless changes were made.

Other drivers had criticised the new rules and fans said the changes had detracted from the experience of spectators.

Following an online meeting between F1, its governing body FIA, and the sport’s team principals, tweaks to the rules have been finalised and are set to come in for the Miami Grand Prix on 3 May.

That race will end the season’s enforced five-week break following the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia races due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Among the changes, energy harvesting — which helps the driver charge the battery -- will be reduced from eight megajoules to seven and the hybrid power unit will be increased from 250kw to 350kw.

The changes are designed to allow the drivers to go at full speed for longer in qualifying.