Right direction: F1 drivers welcome tweaks, seek bigger changes

“The positive thing is that we had some nice meetings with F1 and the FIA and I think that’s probably a starting point for the future, even if there is time for that or maybe I’m not here anymore,” said four-time champion Max Verstappen, who has struggled this season.

Verstappen had been a leading critic of this season’s changes, accusing F1 of losing its identity and suggesting that he was contemplating his future if the sport did not take action to salvage its heritage as an all-out test of power and speed for drivers and machines.

“I really hope that the drivers have more input to the organisers in general because most drivers have a good understanding and a good feel of what is needed to make F1 a good product, a fun product.”

“At the end of the day, it’s a very complex and political sport, but at least I think everyone has tried their best to do something — but, of course, it won’t change the world!”