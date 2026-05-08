9th most wanted person arrested

Police arrested Metro Manila’s ninth most wanted person Thursday in Tarlac, ending a manhunt for a woman accused of orchestrating large-scale illegal recruitment and financial scams.
The 64-year-old suspect was apprehended in the town of Victoria by operatives from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).
Authorities said the suspect was the subject of multiple warrants issued by courts in Pasig City and Nueva Vizcaya. The charges include syndicated illegal recruitment under the Migrant Workers Act, multiple counts of estafa, and cyber-estafa under the Cybercrime Prevention Act.
Several of the charges are non-bailable. Investigators allege the suspect targeted aspiring overseas Filipino workers through fraudulent recruitment schemes and online scams.
NCRPO Regional Director Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin said the arrest marks a significant step in protecting jobseekers from exploitation.