AboitizPower, MisOr coop ink emergency power deal

Aboitiz Power Corp. (AboitizPower), through subsidiary Therma South Inc. (TSI), has sealed a two-megawatt Emergency Power Supply Agreement (EPSA) with Misamis Occidental I Electric Cooperative, Inc. (MOELCI-I) to ensure uninterrupted power in Northern Mindanao.

The company said Tuesday that the agreement, the first emergency power supply deal forged by TSI, will help deliver a reliable electricity supply in Oroquieta City and the municipalities of Aloran, Lopez Jaena, Plaridel, Calamba, Baliangao, Sapang Dalaga, and Concepcion.

Apart from helping stabilize power supply in these areas.