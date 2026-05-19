AboitizPower inks emergency power deal with MisOr cooperative

Apart from helping stabilize power supply in these areas, AboitizPower said the deal helps strengthen its foothold as a critical energy partner for electric cooperatives across Mindanao.

“At TSI and AboitizPower, we don’t just provide power. We stand by our partners in every situation, including the critical moments when they need us most.

Being part of TSI’s first-ever emergency power supply agreement is something that we are truly proud of,” AboitizPower Head of Revenue Operations James Yu said.

Meanwhile, MOELCI-I General Manager Engr. Guilvin Medina said the agreement mirrors the two companies’ push to provide sufficient power supply requirements for more than a decade.

“For over ten years, TSI has been a steadfast partner in keeping the lights on for our customers, and we are proud that this agreement makes history as the first of its kind,” Medina said.

AboitizPower is targeting to expand its renewable energy portfolio by 2030 while continuing to support the country’s baseload and peak power requirements through a balanced energy mix.