Sue Ramirez looks ahead to future family plans with Dominic Roque

“Why not! Sana, kung ibibigay. I think Dominic would be a very, very good father,” she shared.

The actress went on to describe Dominic as someone deeply grounded in his values and family ties, qualities that made her admire him even more as their relationship progressed.

“Kung kilala n’yo lang talaga kung sino si Dom, napakabuti, napakabait, napaka family-oriented, god-fearing, I think sobrang perfect,” she said.

Sue also admitted feeling grateful for finding a love she did not expect at this stage in her life, especially as she approaches her 30s.

“Lagi ko sinasabi sa posts ko, ang suwerte ko talaga. ’Yun talaga na-fe-feel ko. Minsan, ’pag tinitingnan ko siya, napapa-‘thank you, Lord’ ako. Hindi ko in-expect at almost 30 makakahanap pa ako ng sobrang bait,” she added.

The couple has continued to draw attention online for their affectionate moments and supportive dynamic, with fans praising the sincerity and warmth they show in public.