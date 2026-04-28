Katrina Halili and Kris Lawrence on parenthood, growth, and their unfinished story

“Before we were like chasing dreams. And when Katie came, we realized why we were chasing our dreams. One thing I realized about myself is that I became softer, I became more patient. Not only that, when I became a dad; I became a better human being.”

Katrina, on the other hand, spoke candidly about how motherhood reshaped her perspective and strength.

“Humaba ang pasensiya ko siguro. Tapos mas grateful sa small things. Mas na-appreciate mo iyong small things. Mas naging matibay para sa anak ko. Tsaka mas nagkaroon ng purpose ang buhay ko.”

The conversation turned to parenting fears, particularly for those navigating uncertainty. Boy raised a question that resonated with many parents, prompting Katrina to offer grounded advice.

“Hindi mawawala iyong takot lalo na sa umpisa. Hindi natin alam kung ano ang gagawin natin. Pero just be there, support. Tsaka i-guide lang natin sila at kilalanin. Alamin din natin kung ano ang ginagawa din nila para di din tayo ma-confuse.”

Kris acknowledged the fear but emphasized the importance of showing up with love.

“As a human, of course you’ll be, may takot talaga. But you have to show up and when love is what drives you, the answers will come.”

When asked how proud they are of their daughter, Katrina answered simply, “Sobrang proud po.”

Kris followed with heartfelt pride:

“Super proud of her. She’s just a big ball of energy and she’s loved by millions of people. And she’s such a blessing to us.”

The interview also touched on the question many have been asking—whether the two have rekindled their relationship. Katrina playfully teased, “Yes, Tito Boy, kami na. Charooot!”

Kris then clarified their current situation with honesty and gratitude.

“Ah siguro. No, we have not, hindi kami nagkabalikan, Tito Boy. I’m really, really grateful for this time that we had together because honestly when we became okay this year 2026, Katie has been probably the best that I’ve ever seen her. Her smile has been more genuine. Mas gumanda iyong kilos niya. You could just tell that she’s so much happier. And we’re doing this all for Katie. Where the road leads, we don’t know. But at least, it’s fun.”

Through their shared reflections, Katrina and Kris revealed a story not defined by labels, but by growth, respect, and an enduring commitment to the child who changed their lives forever.