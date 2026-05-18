Cloudy skies, scattered rains forecast in Southern Mindanao

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon are also forecast to have partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms or moderate to at times heavy rains in these areas.

Extreme Northern Luzon will experience moderate winds moving northeast to east, with moderate seas. The rest of Luzon and the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds moving northeast and east to northeast, respectively, with slight to moderate seas.