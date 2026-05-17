Cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorms expected across Mindanao

"Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms may be experienced in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon due to localized thunderstorms," PAGASA said.

The agency also warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms in these areas.

Extreme Northern Luzon may experience moderate winds moving northeast to east with moderate coastal waters, while the rest of Luzon and the country will have light to moderate winds moving northeast to north and east to northeast, respectively, with slight to moderate seas.