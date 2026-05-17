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WEATHER AND SCIENCES

Cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorms expected across Mindanao

On Saturday, 21 December 2024, pedestrians used umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain. According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), cloudy skies with rain showers are expected in many parts of the country due to the shear line and northeast monsoon. PAGASA stated that the shear line, or the area where warm and cold winds meet, is expected to bring cloudy skies and rain to Southern Luzon, Visayas, and parts of Mindanao. (Photos by Analy Labor)
On Saturday, 21 December 2024, pedestrians used umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain. According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), cloudy skies with rain showers are expected in many parts of the country due to the shear line and northeast monsoon. PAGASA stated that the shear line, or the area where warm and cold winds meet, is expected to bring cloudy skies and rain to Southern Luzon, Visayas, and parts of Mindanao. (Photos by Analy Labor)
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Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, SOCCSKSARGEN, and Davao Region are expected to experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Visayas and the rest of Mindanao will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms because of the easterlies.

On Saturday, 21 December 2024, pedestrians used umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain. According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), cloudy skies with rain showers are expected in many parts of the country due to the shear line and northeast monsoon. PAGASA stated that the shear line, or the area where warm and cold winds meet, is expected to bring cloudy skies and rain to Southern Luzon, Visayas, and parts of Mindanao. (Photos by Analy Labor)
Localized thunderstorms to bring cloudy skies, isolated rain nationwide

"Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms may be experienced in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon due to localized thunderstorms," PAGASA said.

The agency also warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms in these areas.

Extreme Northern Luzon may experience moderate winds moving northeast to east with moderate coastal waters, while the rest of Luzon and the country will have light to moderate winds moving northeast to north and east to northeast, respectively, with slight to moderate seas.

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