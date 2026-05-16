Las Piñas’ no. 5 most wanted suspect arrested in warrant operation





He is facing multiple charges, including Acts of Lasciviousness, Statutory Acts of Lasciviousness, Sexual Assault, and Statutory Sexual Assault.



According to the Las Piñas police, the operation was carried out jointly by the Warrant and Subpoena Section and the Station Investigation and Detective Management Section under the supervision of Chief of Police PCOL Ricky P. Neron.



The arrest stemmed from warrants issued under Criminal Case of RTC Branch 199, which set bail at ₱180,000 and ₱200,000 for the respective cases.



He is now detained at the Las Piñas City Police Station Custodial Facility while awaiting a commitment order from the issuing court.



