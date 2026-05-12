TESDA kicks off Regional Skills Competition in Bulacan

Participants from the seven provinces of the region will demonstrate their expertise in construction, manufacturing and engineering technology, information and communication technology, transportation and logistics, creative arts and fashion, as well as social and personal services.

With the theme “Shaping Skills Champion for Global Excellence,” the Regional Skills Olympics is a precursor to the WorldSkills Philippines national competition, as winners of the regional competition will advance to the nationals in Clark, Pampanga in August 2026.

The WorldSkills Philippines 2026 is the 21st National Skills Olympics, a prestigious competition run by TESDA to showcase technical-vocational excellence. The event serves as the premier platform for selecting top Filipino talents to represent the country in the 2027 ASEAN Skills Competition and WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, featuring 38+ trade areas.