TESDA launches NCR skills competition

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority–National Capital Region has launched this year’s WorldSkills Philippines–NCR, a regional competition aimed at showcasing technical-vocational excellence and preparing Filipino participants for global contests.
The kickoff at the TESDA Auditorium in Taguig City gathered government leaders, industry partners, and training institutions, highlighting 38 competition areas across sectors such as construction, information technology, creative industries, manufacturing, and beauty care.
“WorldSkills is more than a competition—it is a national platform for excellence, discipline, and transformation,” said TESDA-NCR Regional Director Angelina Carreon, noting the event empowers Filipino talent to meet global standards.
The NCR Skills Competition is set from 25 to 29 May 2026, with 137 competitors, 117 experts, and 27 institutions participating. TESDA said strong industry support ensures access to equipment and training aligned with international standards, helping prepare Filipino workers for the global stage.