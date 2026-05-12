DSWD opens ASEAN family development conference in Manila

The conference gathered Senior Officials Meeting on Social Welfare and Development (SOMSWD) leaders and delegations, composed of senior officials responsible for social welfare and development in the region.

Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) National Program Manager Director Gemma Gabuya presented Philippine programs on strengthening parenting competencies, promoting responsible and engaged fatherhood, and fostering nurturing care environments within families and communities.

Launched in 2008 under Republic Act No. 11310 or the 4Ps Act, the program aims to encourage parents to invest in their children’s health, nutrition, and education, and to improve parenting roles and participation in community development activities.

DSWD Assistant Secretary Janet Armas of the Regulatory Services and Institutional Development Group (RSIDG), who also serves as Alternate SOMSWD Philippines, provided an overview of the conference and outlined expected outputs from the workshop.