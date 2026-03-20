DSWD integrates anti-bullying lessons into family dev’t program

The DSWD has been monitoring an increase in bullying cases, including a viral February video of grade school students ganging up on a classmate in Narvacan, Ilocos Sur.

Gatchalian said local social welfare officers in Narvacan have reached out to the families involved. Paulina Cabunoc, a municipal social welfare officer, said interventions include individual and family counseling, values formation and school monitoring.

The victim’s family has also received livelihood training.

The DSWD is now integrating anti-bullying modules into its Family Development Sessions for Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries nationwide.

On Friday, the program was highlighted in Cabagan, where officials noted that 169 cases of bullying have already been reported among 4Ps children in the Cagayan Valley region alone.

The push for home-based intervention comes as Senator Bam Aquino urged the Department of Education on Monday to take immediate action rather than waiting for incidents to go viral online.

Gatchalian, however, maintained that the responsibility lies heavily with parents.