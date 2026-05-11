DSWD Central Luzon beneficiaries to undergo TESDA Accredited Skills Training

ASLPs serve as official partners of the agency in providing relevant skills training and knowledge to the beneficiaries of the agency.

Selected beneficiaries who will undergo these skills training are from the towns of Apalit, San Luis, and Minalin, and have gone through intensive selection with the help of the 4Ps Municipal Links and SLP Project Development Officers (PDOs).

This initiative is formed by four batches with 25 participants each wherein they will be given a chance to study and learn free under the tutelage of the ATEC Apalit.

Despite the distance of some participants from their hometowns, these beneficiaries remain resolute and active in participating in the said training to show their gratitude to the free training provided by the institution.

These beneficiaries aim to complete the course to earn the National Certificates that will be used in finding employment opportunities.

The DSWD Field Office 3 assures that the agency will continue to provide additional interventions to ensure the development and improved of all their clients.