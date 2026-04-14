292 trainees complete short course programs in Pampanga

The Provincial Government also assured continued support by facilitating the graduates’ competency assessment for the National Certificate II (NC II) through the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), a recognized qualification that enhances employment prospects across various industries.

To further strengthen job placement efforts, the Pampanga Provincial Employment Office, in coordination with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), will assist graduates in securing employment opportunities aligned with their acquired skills.

“Huwag ninyong sayangin ang pagkakataong ibinigay sa inyo at ang paghihirap ninyo para matapos ang inyong mga kurso. Huwag kayong mag-alala dahil sa ating probinsya, in demand ang mga kursong inyong kinuha,” Governor Pineda said.

The training programs were implemented through the Provincial Government’s Manpower and Training Center in partnership with TESDA and Pampanga State University (PSU).

Courses completed by the trainees include Automotive Servicing NC I (3), Automotive Servicing NC II (20), Domestic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Servicing (5), Electrical Installation and Maintenance (24), English Language and Call Center Training (14), Flux-Cored Arc Welding (😎, Gas Metal Arc Welding (16), Housekeeping NC II – Batch 1 (23), Batch 2 (30), Batch 3 (30), Batch 4 (17), Batch 5 (28), Heavy Equipment Operation (Loader/Hydraulic Excavator) (27), and Solar Installation (Off-Grid Set-Up) (14). Training durations ranged from three to twenty-four weeks, depending on the course.

Among the graduates is 65-year-old Antonio Galura, a retired Master Sergeant from the Bureau of Fire Protection who was previously assigned at the San Fernando District Jail. Seeking to remain productive and pursue opportunities abroad, Galura enrolled in the free Housekeeping NC II course offered by the Provincial Government with the goal of eventually joining his children in New Zealand.

“Madalang lang ang ganitong pagkakataon. Si Nanay lang po ang nagbigay sa amin ng ganitong oportunidad. Maraming-maraming salamat po. Malaking tulong po sa amin ang libreng training na ito,” Galura said.