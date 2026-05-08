Montañosa Film Festival 2026 goes digital: Expanding cinematic horizon via Filicoola app

Six featured films will be available exclusively from May 10 to May 24:

"Manong" by Jhayzen Udtohan Parañal; "No Body But Tody" by Daniel Guiljon de la Cruz; "When Birds Can’t Fly" by Bea Bianca Allado; "Lubog sa La Paz" by James Magnaye; "Liyah" by John Paul Timmango Gahid; and "Hindi Nawawala sa Pagkawala ang Alaala" by Emmanuel Ancla Pamaylaon.

Nine festival selections will continue streaming until July 24, 2026: "Post Mortem Memories" by Daniel Amanbert Galut; "Year 2471" by Edsel Perdez Gasmen; "Sol La Sol Fa Mi" by Benedict Jay Ramos Collado; "The Quick Brown Fox Jumps Over the Lazy Dog" by Johnfil Crisjim Enage Nuñez; "Silkscreen" by Rey Anthony T. Villaverde, "Pagsenyas" by Joseph 'Dodong' Ansino; "Pasalubong" by Kimberly De Los Santos Torralba; "Uncle Pete: The Voice of the Mountains" by Jensah T. Aromin; and "Dagiti Awanan Timek a Kayo" by Melver Ritz L. Gomez.

The online screenings aim to extend the reach of regional and independent filmmaking beyond physical festival venues and create greater accessibility for audiences who may not have been able to attend the screenings in person.

This year’s selections feature a diverse range of narratives and documentaries exploring memory, identity, culture, resistance, environment, heritage, grief, and community stories from various regions of the Philippines.

Festival organizers described the online initiative as part of the continuing effort to create wider platforms for emerging and independent filmmakers while strengthening appreciation for regional cinema and storytelling.

Audiences are encouraged to swipe through the official film posters online to learn more about each film, discover the filmmakers behind the stories, and watch the official trailers ahead of the streaming launch. Click: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/17aNtnAEWw/?mibextid=wwXIfr.

The MFF carries the theme “Visions and Voices Unbound,” highlighting fearless storytelling and the growing movement of regional filmmakers shaping contemporary Philippine cinema.

The Filicoola app is available for download on Android and Apple devices.