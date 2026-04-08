Cinegoma and MFF partnership takes regional cinema to a higher level

Cinegoma founder Xavier Cortez said bringing these films to Baguio demonstrates that regional stories can resonate with audiences regardless of their origin. He added that engaging new viewers highlights cinema’s ability to connect diverse communities.

Meanwhile, MFF director and founder Ferdinand Balanag described the collaboration as a necessary step for the Philippine film industry. He said such partnerships help bridge different cultures and communities through storytelling, reinforcing his festival’s role as a hub for creative exchange in the Cordillera region.

The joint project underscores a shift in the local film industry toward recognizing stories from across the country, rather than focusing solely on major urban centers. Organizers said the growth and visibility of community-driven regional stories are key to the future of Philippine cinema.