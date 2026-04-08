Cinegoma and MFF partnership takes regional cinema to a higher level

BAGUIO CITY-- Regional films are reaching broader audiences with the recent collaboration between the Cinegoma: RK Rubber Festival and the Montañosa Film Festival, which is hosting a series of free public screenings in Baguio City.
The initiative showcased films at multiple cultural venues, including the Rose Garden for the “Sinemusikain” program and the John Hay Sunflower Fair.
Open-air screenings of regional films are being held to make cinema more accessible to wider audiences by using community spaces.
The initiative aims to strengthen connections between regional film festivals across the Philippines. By showcasing films from various parts of the archipelago, organizers hope to promote inclusive film appreciation beyond traditional theater settings.
The effort reflects a growing trend among regional filmmakers and festival organizers to collaborate, expand their reach, and share resources.
Cinegoma founder Xavier Cortez said bringing these films to Baguio demonstrates that regional stories can resonate with audiences regardless of their origin. He added that engaging new viewers highlights cinema’s ability to connect diverse communities.
Meanwhile, MFF director and founder Ferdinand Balanag described the collaboration as a necessary step for the Philippine film industry. He said such partnerships help bridge different cultures and communities through storytelling, reinforcing his festival’s role as a hub for creative exchange in the Cordillera region.
The joint project underscores a shift in the local film industry toward recognizing stories from across the country, rather than focusing solely on major urban centers. Organizers said the growth and visibility of community-driven regional stories are key to the future of Philippine cinema.