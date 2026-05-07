Easterlies to bring rains as ‘Hagupit’ intensifies

The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph (47 mph) and gusts of up to 90 kph (56 mph) while moving west-northwest at 20 kph (12 mph).

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides in Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, Siquijor and Palawan due to moderate to heavy rains brought by the easterlies.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. PAGASA said severe thunderstorms could trigger flash floods or landslides in affected areas.