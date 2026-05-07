Storm ‘Hagupit’ enters PAR this weekend

Tropical storm “Hagupit” is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this weekend, while a weaker low-pressure area (LPA) continues to trigger flood warnings in parts of the southern Philippines.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the weather disturbance formerly known as LPA 05b intensified into a tropical storm and was given the international name “Hagupit.”
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, “Hagupit” was spotted 1,895 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao, carrying maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 80 kph.
PAGASA weather specialist Loriedin de la Cruz-Galicia said the storm is moving westward and is expected to enter PAR between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
Once inside PAR, the storm will be assigned the local name “Caloy,” becoming the country’s third tropical cyclone this year.
Forecasters said “Hagupit” may weaken into a tropical depression while moving over the Philippine Sea. It could pass near Eastern Visayas and the Bicol Region by the middle of next week before curving away from the Philippine landmass.
Meanwhile, LPA 05a was monitored over the coastal waters of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur as of 8 a.m. Thursday.
PAGASA said the LPA is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone and is expected to move across the southern Philippines before dissipating.
However, the weather disturbance is bringing scattered rains and thunderstorms that may trigger flash floods and landslides, especially in low-lying and mountainous areas.
Areas likely to be affected include Central and Eastern Visayas, the Negros Island Region, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, the Davao Region and the Zamboanga Peninsula.