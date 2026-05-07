Storm ‘Hagupit’ enters PAR this weekend

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, “Hagupit” was spotted 1,895 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao, carrying maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 80 kph.

PAGASA weather specialist Loriedin de la Cruz-Galicia said the storm is moving westward and is expected to enter PAR between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

Once inside PAR, the storm will be assigned the local name “Caloy,” becoming the country’s third tropical cyclone this year.

Forecasters said “Hagupit” may weaken into a tropical depression while moving over the Philippine Sea. It could pass near Eastern Visayas and the Bicol Region by the middle of next week before curving away from the Philippine landmass.