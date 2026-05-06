Marcos, OCA chief tackle ABG hosting

Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick Gregorio joined Tolentino in the important meeting — a first between the OCA brassand a sitting Philippine president in the Palace.

The meeting came less than a day after Sheik Al Thani turned over the ABG flag to symbolize the Philippines’ turn to host the multi-sports games during the closing edition of the Sixth ABG in Sanya last Thursday.

The Philippines will host the games from 7 to 16 March 2028.

“Sheik Al Thani also discussed with the President how to strengthen cooperation in sports development, including athlete training, institutional collaboration and opportunities for the Philippines to host future regional and international competitions,” Tolentinon said.

Sheik Al Thani is also the president of the Qatar national Olympic committee.

The Presidential Communications Office also said that the meeting reflects “strong confidence in the Philippines as a reliable partner in advancing sports excellence and regional cooperation.”