Marcos puts premium on Filipino athletes

Also in attendance were Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio and Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

“More opportunities for Filipino athletes to train, compete, and win on the world stage,” Marcos said.

“This shows growing confidence in the Philippines as a regional sports partner. We will keep investing in our athletes so they can carry our flag with pride and inspire the next generation.”

Prior to Al-Thani’s visit, it was announced that the Philippines would play host to the 2028 Asian Beach Games.

This year alone, the Philippines has been hosting quite a few international meets, including a tennis event headlined by Alex Eala.