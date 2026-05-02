Marcos puts premium on Filipino athletes

Filipino athletes can only hope for the best after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos met with Olympic Council of Asia president Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani.
Marcos said the meeting on Friday will open up more projects which will not only benefit elite athletes but also the grassroots.
Also in attendance were Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio and Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.
“More opportunities for Filipino athletes to train, compete, and win on the world stage,” Marcos said.
“This shows growing confidence in the Philippines as a regional sports partner. We will keep investing in our athletes so they can carry our flag with pride and inspire the next generation.”
Prior to Al-Thani’s visit, it was announced that the Philippines would play host to the 2028 Asian Beach Games.
This year alone, the Philippines has been hosting quite a few international meets, including a tennis event headlined by Alex Eala.
Next week, the Philippines will host the FIBA 3X3 Women’s Series from 7 to 8 May and the Karate1 Youth League from 14 to 17 May.
Gregorio said they plan to not just focus on the athletes but the public as well by making the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex available for exercise and recreation.
“To the community, not just for national athletes, it should be for everybody to enjoy, right? We average around 1,500 (people) on weekends, 2,000. They walk there at Rizal Memorial. They walk, and when we look at the kids, they play football,” Gregorio said.
“It’s really nice to feel that we’re opening sports facilities for the common people.”