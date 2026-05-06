DSWD warns against posing as 4Ps beneficiaries online

“This shows a poor example of how online platforms are being used to deceive others,” Dumlao said in Filipino.

She added that using beneficiaries’ identities as a joke or content strategy mocks their dignity and spreads misinformation, undermining the integrity of the national program for the poorest and most vulnerable Filipino families.

The agency encouraged content creators and netizens to use social media responsibly and be sensitive when discussing programs that directly affect fellow Filipinos.