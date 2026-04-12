Gov’t warns vs fake 4PH housing offers

Officials issued the clarification following reports of individuals and groups allegedly offering unauthorized housing slots or promoting access to the project for a fee.

The advisory urged the public to exercise caution and verify claims before engaging in any transactions. It also warned against dealing with unauthorized agents or entities claiming to facilitate access to government housing programs in the area.

Authorities emphasized that only official government channels should be approached for accurate information and legitimate applications.

The notice was released to prevent the spread of misinformation and protect the public from potential scams and illegal activities related to housing allocations.