Albay ensures evacuation of 5 barangays

"Itong mga barangay na narito mga 5 barangay po ito pero may mga permanent evacuation center na po sila at nailikas na sila dati pa mayroon kaming tinatawag na ‘6km danger zone’ parang no human activity doon sa foot of Mayon Volcano," he explained.

Parete said the main concern for residents is the possible fall of pyroclastic materials in Daraga.

He added that farmers have already been coordinated with national agencies for assistance.

His priority is helping affected residents restore their livelihoods.

"Sana matulungan ang mga farmers na syempre hindi pwede magtanim doon syempre pinagbabawal ayon sa mga eksperto kaya sana may intervention man lang at matulungan sila hindi pansamantala yung pangmatagalan," he said.